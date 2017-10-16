Morgan Stanley expects more gains for Constellation Brands

Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Constellation Brands (STZ +0.9% ) even as it warns that EPS upside could be constrained a bit.

"We view STZ as more of a relative outperformer going forward, than an absolute shooting star. We now believe the magnitude of EPS upside vs consensus going forward has dissipated, even though we still expect positive EPS revisions, with our EPS only slightly above consensus," writes analyst Dara Mohsenian and team.

"We also point out that one of the key drivers of STZ's historical fundamental momentum, beer margin expansion, will likely dissipate going forward, as incremental beer productivity from newer production/procurement slows."

MS has a price target of $245 on Constellation on its expectation for FY18 EPS of $8.46. The all-time high on STZ is $213.40.