Huge hike in the SIFI threshold on the way - Gary Cohn

Speaking at the ABA Annual Convention in Chicago, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said the Trump team and Congress are working on a plan to raise to at least $200B from $50B the asset level at which a bank would be considered a systemically important financial institution.

"There's a shot" this gets accomplished this year, he says. Ideally, says Cohn, we could eliminate artificial asset thresholds altogether, but for now we'll have to settle with just raising them.

"I don’t love the fact that we’re creating an artificial line," says Cohn. "The idea a bank would turn away a deposit because their balance sheet would get grossed up and be subject to more regulation is a little bit wacky.” Indeed.

Any number of banks have been wondering what to do as their assets neared $50B, as moving to that level would mean a big boost in costs and red tape.