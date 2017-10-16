Cheap horror film unseats pricey 'Blade Runner 2049' at box office

You know it's October when low-budget horror can take over the box office, and Blumhouse's shoestring-budgeted Happy Death Day (CMCSA +1.5% ) stepped up to take the lead with $26.5M in grosses.

It displaced Blade Runner 2049 (TWX +0.3% ), which followed up a disappointing first weekend with a 54% drop-off to gross $15.1M, enough to edge the debut of Jackie Chan in The Foreigner ($12.8M).

Like most Blumhouse productions, Happy Death Day was inexpensive to produce with a budget of just over $5M. The (very expensive) Blade Runner sequel has run its domestic total to $60.6M, and overseas grosses to $98M, for a worldwide total of $158.6M. It still has debuts ahead in China and Japan later this month.