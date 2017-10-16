Glencore, Qatar finalize €7.8B Rosneft deal

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says the consortium it controls with Qatar's sovereign fund has concluded a €7.8B deal to sell a 14% stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) to CEFC China Energy.

Rosneft sold a 19.5% stake in late 2016 for €10.5B - shared equally by Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority - in a surprise deal as part of Russia's privatization drive and as a way to prop up the Russian budget which had been hurt by falling oil prices.

The deal leaves Glencore with 0.5% and Qatar's fund with a 4.8% stake in the Russian oil company.