Aimmune teams up with Regeneron and Sanofi on AR101 and Dupixent in patients with peanut allergy; shares up 4%

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT +4.4% ) is up on over double normal volume in response to its announcement of a clinical trial collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.9% ) and Sanofi (SNY +0.3% ) evaluating AR101 with adjunctive DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in patients with peanut allergy.

The planned Phase 2 study, expected to start next year, will assess patients' desensitization to peanut protein with AR101 when dupilumab or placebo is added. The primary endpoint will be tolerating a certain dose of peanut protein.

AR101 is an orally administered biologic that desensitizes patients with peanut allergy. Dupilumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds (inhibits) to proinflammatory cytokines interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13).