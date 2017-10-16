U.S. Steel likely headed lower, Longbow says

U.S. Steel (X -2.4% ) has limited upside over the next several quarters, Longbow analysts predict, seeing a disconnect between positive investor sentiment and deteriorating market fundamentals, particularly in oil country tubular goods.

“Over the past 2-3 weeks, our proprietary channel work has detected slower-than-expected demand trends, inventory drawdown pressure, and price vulnerability for the two main operating segments in the portfolio (domestic steel and tubular),” Longbow's Chris Olin writes.

Longbow has dialed back its expectation for tubular demand in 2018 and is now calling for a total rig count reduction of 10%-15% next year.

The firm rates the stock at Neutral with no assigned price target.