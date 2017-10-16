Fennec's sodium thiosulfate reduced ototoxicity of chemo in late-stage pediatric oncology study; investors unimpressed, shares down 15%

Thinly traded micro cap Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC -14.9% ) slumps on double normal volume after it announced updated results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SIOPEL 6, evaluating the ability of lead candidate sodium thiosulfate (STS) to reduce ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients receiving platinum-based chemotherapy (Cis), an Orphan Drug indication. The data were presented at the 49th Congress of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology in Washington, D.C.

Among 99 evaluable patients, 37% (n=20/54) of the Cis + STS group experienced hearing loss compared to 67% (30/45) in the Cis alone group (p=0.0033).

The company plans to submit marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe.