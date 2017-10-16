Sibanye reverses itself on closing loss-making South African mines

Sibanye Gold (SBGL -0.2% ) has decided not to close some of its platinum operations in South Africa, saying it has achieved bigger than expected cost savings from recently acquired businesses.

SBGL had said in January it might cut up to 330 jobs in platinum operations acquired from Anglo American Platinum and Aquarius Platinum, and warned August that it would restructure its loss-making Beatrix West and Cooke operations, a move that could have affected 7,400 employees.

Since then, however, SBGL says its platinum group metals operations have delivered "solid operational results" in H1 2017, prompting an upward revision to its 2017 production forecast and a downward revision to guided costs.