Destination Maternity updates on e-commerce initiatives

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) provides an operational update.

The company saus investments made in the e-commerce platform this year have generated significant positive momentum, as evidenced by the channel's 30.2% rise in comparable sales for Q2 and an over 50% rise so far in Q3.

Management says the next steps in the digital evolution include opening up ship-from-store fulfillment from all company stores by the beginning of next month, rolling out pick-up-from store, as well as additional short term initiatives.

Source: Press Release