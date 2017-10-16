Allergan Restasis patent-stoked selloff overdone - JPMorgan

JPMorgan's Chris Schott says today's selloff in Allergan (AGN -3.5% ) after a Texas district court invalidated its RESTASIS patents is overdone considering the company's "very attractive fundamental story," upcoming catalysts and numerous pipeline readouts next year (OVERWEIGHT/$300).

Wells Fargo's David Maris agrees saying a generic alternative won't be launched in the U.S. before the company's appeal runs its course, 2019 at the earliest (OUTPERFORM/$276).

Cowen's Ken Cacciatore adds that RESTASIS is now completely removed from the company's valuation (OUTPERFORM/$400).

Deutsche Bank has cut its price target to $251 from $262 after accounting for 90% sales erosion in 2019 and 5% per year thereafter.

