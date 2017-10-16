Enbridge wins presidential permit to complete Line 67

The U.S. issues a presidential permit for a three-mile segment of Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) Line 67 crude oil pipeline, which will enable the company to nearly double capacity on the cross-border conduit.

The expected permit from the U.S. State Department for the Alberta Clipper line will allow ENB to ship 890K bbl/day of Canadian crude from Alberta to Superior, Wis., up from 450K bbl/day currently.

ENB first filed for the permit in 2012, but like TransCanada's Keystone XL project, the company ran into delays obtaining the permit from the Obama administration.