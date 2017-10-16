Sonic lower after revenue shortfall

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) is down 2.22% in after-hours trading after FQ4 revenue falls short.

Same-store sales fell 3.3% during the quarter, including a 4.8% decline at company drive-in locations. "Our weaker-than-expected same-store sales performance reflects the intense competitive environment and unfavorable weather we saw during the quarter, including the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey," says Sonic CEO Cliff Hudson.

Drive-in margins increased by 230 basis points at company-owned locations.

For the fiscal year ahead, Sonic sees EPS growth of 5% to 10% to a range of $1.31 to $1.38 vs. $1.36 consensus.

