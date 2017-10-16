Intrexon sets up equity facility with VC firm founded by CEO Kirk

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) enters into a Preferred Stock Equity Facility with an affiliate of Third Security, LLC, a venture capital firm founded by Chairman and CEO Randal Kirk.

Under the facility, the company, at is discretion, may sell up to $100M of newly issued Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock that yields 8% per year. The stock will be convertible into common shares based on a 20-day volume-weighted average price, contingent on shareholder approval. The facility will be available through April 30, 2019. The preferred stock will be redeemable after December 31, 2020.