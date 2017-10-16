Stocks keep grinding higher; all three major indexes close at record highs

Stocks started the week on a positive note as all three major indexes posted modest gains to wrap up today's trade at new record highs.

"This week is important because you've got companies from almost each sector reporting, so you're going to get a good picture" of Corporate America's health, says Prudential's Quincy Krosby.

Financial stocks (+0.6%) bounced back from last week modest post-earnings decline, with JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America rising a respective 2.1% and 1.6%, with Goldman Sachs - which will report earnings tomorrow morning - also climbing 1.6%.

On the flip side, the health care sector (-0.4%) turned lower after Pres. Trump reiterated his belief that drug prices are "out of control."

U.S. crude oil futures added 0.8% to $51.86/bbl amid a conflict between Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk; the energy sector, which typically moves in tandem with the price of crude, finished higher by 0.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising 3 bps to 2.31% while the two-year yield gained 4 bps to 1.54%.