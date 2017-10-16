Immune Design to launch pivotal study for cancer vaccine candidate CMB305; shares ahead 9% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) is up 9% after hours on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing cancer vaccine candidate CMB305 in patients with unresectable/metastatic NY-ESO-1-positive synovial sarcoma who show no signs of progression after first-line chemo. The results will support a U.S. marketing application.

The study should commence in mid-2018 and will enroll ~248 subjects at least 12 years old. The co-primary endpoints will be progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

CMB305 is a prime-boost vaccine against NY-ESO-1-expressing tumors designed to generate an integrated anti-NY-ESO-1 response via its specific interaction with messengers between the innate and adaptive immune systems called dendritic cells. The company says its approach is different from other cancer vaccines.