Activist targets Credit Suisse for breakup

Swiss hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors is set to unveil its plan this week for a three-way split of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), according to the FT. The three units are to be a Wall Street investment bank (think First Boston 2.0), an asset manager, and a wealth management group that would also encompass Credit Suisse's retail and business banking operation.

Taking note of "dis-synergies" in CS's conglomerate structure, RBR believes the split could double the bank's current valuation. The activist has the support of Credit Suisse's former investment bank co-head and CEO contender, Gaël de Boissard (who still has a stake in the bank).

RBR is thought to own only 0.2%-0.3% of Credit Suisse at this point.