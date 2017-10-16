Striking Canadian union ratifies deal with GM

Striking workers at the General Motors (NYSE:GM) SUV plant in Ontario have approved a new four-year agreement, Reuters reports, ending a nearly month-long strike.

GM and the union had reached a tentative deal on Friday, which will create a C$300M (US$239M) fund for workers in the event GM ever decides to close the union, and employees would have to be offered early retirement incentives in the case of layoffs.

~2,500 workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll walked off the job on Sept. 18 after GM rejected a union call to designate the factory as the lead production site for its Chevrolet Equinox model in North America.