Facebook acquiring anonymous teen compliment app

Facebook (FB +0.5% ) is making its next app bet with a deal to acquire "tbh" -- an anonymous app aimed at teens that lets users answer positively focused multiple-choice questions about friends, who then receive the results as compliments.

Terms weren't disclosed, but TechCrunch is reporting that the deal came in for under $100M and won't need regulatory approvals.

Tbh has logged 5M downloads and 2.5M daily active users over the past nine weeks. It asks questions like "Best to bring to a party?" with an opportunity to vote among friend choices.

The app's unit will be able to run somewhat independently for now, though the four founders will become formal Facebook employees.