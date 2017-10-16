P&G won proxy battle vs. Peltz by just 0.2% of share count

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) says it narrowly beat back Nelson Peltz's bid for a board seat by 6.15M votes, only ~0.2% of its shares outstanding, a margin that is now headed to a lengthy recount.

PG had not released the actual preliminary tally until today, when it disclosed in an SEC filing that Peltz received 973M shares and the P&G director receiving the lowest number of votes, Ernesto Zedillo, won 979.2M shares.

Zedillo tallied 48.9% of the shares voted at the meeting, while Peltz received 48.6% of the vote, according to P&G’s tally.

For its part, Peltz's Trian Fund says it continues to believe that the election is too close to call.