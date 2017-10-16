Palladium pierces $1,000 for first time since 2001

Palladium prices pushed through $1K/oz. for first time since 2001, sparked by strong demand from the auto industry and bullish investor sentiment that has sent prices soaring 45% YTD, making it one of the best performing assets in global markets.

But profit takers moved in after the rally after the metal failed to sustain its move above $1K, and Nymex palladium for December delivery actually finished 0.9% lower at $976.3/oz.

As the palladium price soars, analysts are becoming increasingly skeptical that it can hold its gains, with many predicting falls of as much as 15% by year-end 2017.

Car companies have been switching to palladium from platinum to save money, but palladium's newfound premium likely will halt the trend, Macquarie analysts say, but others see more technical factors behind the gains; Julius Baer's Carsten Menke predicts a 10-15% drop "even with no underlying fundamental changes by the end of the year."

