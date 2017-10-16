Bombardier to roll CSeries program into joint venture with Airbus

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) announces it will sell control of its CSeries passenger jet program to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) in a deal that will see no cash actually changing hands.

Airbus agrees to buy a 50.01% interest in a CSeries limited partnership and provide procurement, sales and marketing and customer support expertise to the airliner program; Bombardier's stake will total 31%, and Quebec's government will own 19%.

Bombardier believes the partnership should more than double the value of the CSeries program and ensure the airliner realizes its full potential, CEO Alain Bellemare says.