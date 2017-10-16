Telecom official not aware of Italy-TI talks over network spin-off

While Italy's ruling party chief openly contemplated a state role in the network of incumbent firm Telecom Italia (TI -1.3% ), the government's not currently talking to the company about a spin-off, an official says.

Asked whether the government's in talks about separating TIM's infrastructure and making it state-owned, telecommunication undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli said "Not that I'm aware of."

A single network is a good idea, he says, but merging TIM's network and one being developed by Open Fiber probably wouldn't come about with public money: "It's an industrial process, through the market."

