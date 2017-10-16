Rio Tinto reports higher iron ore shipments but falls short on copper

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says iron ore shipments from its Australian mines rose 6% during Q3 but copper production fell 3% to 120.6K metric tons, missing market expectations of ~150K tons.

Rio says Q3 production from its West Australian iron ore mines was in line with estimates, and it maintained full-year shipping guidance at 330K metric tons.

But Rio cuts its mined copper production guidance for 2017 to 460K-480K metric tons from a previous outlook of 500K-550K tons, citing to a delayed ramp-up of extension work at the Escondida mine in Chile.

The reduction in the midpoint of copper guidance of 55K metric tons comes as copper prices have surged nearly 30% in the past four months to three-year highs of ~$US7,070/ton; at that price, the reduced guidance represents US$390M in lost revenue.