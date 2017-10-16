Oi creditor groups demand meeting after rejecting latest structure plan

Bondholders representing the biggest creditors of bankrupt Oi (NYSE:OIBR) are demanding a meeting with top executives to negotiate, after rejecting the company's latest version of a restructuring plan.

That demand comes from the steering committees of the International Bondholders Committee and the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders.

It's the latest in a series of disputes between the company, which filed for Brazil's biggest ever bankruptcy, and creditors and shareholders.

The creditors, who collectively hold claims of about 22B reais (about $6.4B), supplied an alternative term sheet to the company along with the demand for negotiations.

Oi seems to have spent time negotiating with a small group of conflicted creditors, some or all of whom also hold equity, for a failed deal that focuses exclusively on preserving value for the existing shareholders," the creditor groups write, "even going as far as considering offering outsized, improper treatment for those conflicted creditors if their deal is not approved.