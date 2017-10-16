GE's environment chief says carbon tax "not going to happen"

A senior General Electric (NYSE:GE) official used a climate change forum at Harvard on Friday to criticize the idea of placing a tax on carbon emissions as the best way to address climate change.

A carbon tax is "just not going to happen," said Ann Klee, GE's VP of environment and health and safety, at the event. "The answer has to be the market," adding that the tax is not what industry wants and it is not feasible.

A carbon tax would force industry to pay for emitting greenhouse gas emissions; proponents say it would encourage a transition away from fossil fuels such as coal and oil, and toward renewable energy resources such as wind and solar.

But Klee said the answer to the issue surrounding carbon dioxide and the climate resides in advanced technology development driven by the market, not by picking "winners and losers."