Townsquare Media taps co-CEOs as current chief moves to chairman

Townsquare Media (TSQ +2.7% ) has changed up its executive suite, starting with naming Bill Wilson and Dhruv Prasad as co-chief executive officers.

The company's current CEO and founder, Steven Price, will transition into the executive chairman's role.

It also named Erik Hellum its chief operating officer, Local Media.

Price had founded Townsquare in 2010 after serving as senior managing director at private-equity firm Centerbridge Partners.

Wilson, meanwhile, joined in September 2010 after serving as president of AOL Media from 2006-2010. Prasad co-founded Townsquare and had spent previous years in private-equity investing and corporate finance.