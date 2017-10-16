Nissan shuffles sales leadership in North American wing

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is changing up sales leadership roles in its North American operations.

It's named Christian Meunier its global division VP, Global Marketing and Sales Operations, for Infiniti. He'll oversee those functions in Hong Kong as well as global regions. He has been senior VP of sales & marketing and operations for Nissan North America as well as chairman of Nissan Canada.

In addition, Dan Mohnke is named senior VP, Sales & Marketing and Operations for Nissan Division U.S. He'll have overall responsibility for the Nissan brand in America; he has been VP, Strategy and Digital Acceleration for the organization.

Steve Lambert, the organization's VP, Information Systems, is retiring Nov. 30.