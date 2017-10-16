FT: VW shunned in bid to secure long-term cobalt supply for electric vehicles

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) has failed in its attempt to secure long-term supplies of cobalt for its push into electric vehicles, Financial Times reports.

VW issued a tender last month seeking a minimum of five years of supply at a fixed price but struggled to find any takers, according to the report, a sign of the difficulties automakers are facing to secure long-term supplies of battery raw materials as they gear up to produce electric vehicles for the mass market.

VW is said to have alienated miners by suggesting a price that was well below current market prices, which have jumped by more than 80% this year.

VW has pledged to spend €70B to electrify 300 models by 2030 and aims to be the biggest producer of electric vehicles by 2025.