France welcomes Airbus-Bombardier deal

The French government, which owns an 11% stake in Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), has welcomed the planemaker's deal for a majority stake in Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jet program.

"I welcome this news, everything that makes Airbus stronger, everything that makes the European aircraft manufacturing industry stronger goes in the right direction," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists.

Planemakers are on the move in response to the new tie-up: Boeing (NYSE:BA) is down 1.4% , while Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is off 2% premarket.

Previously: Bombardier to roll CSeries program into joint venture with Airbus (Oct. 16 2017)