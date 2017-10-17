Dow earnings coming up

Four companies are due to kick off Dow 30 earnings today as the DJIA comes within a trading session of the 23,000 milestone.

Investors will be looking for signs of improvement within Goldman Sachs' fixed income division and are expecting IBM to report another straight quarter of revenue declines after the bell.

Traders will also be sizing up UnitedHealth's earnings a few days after President Trump scrapped Obamacare subsidies, as well as results from Johnson & Johnson's following its acquisition of Actelion.