Premarket analyst action - healthcare

BMO has been busy: ACADIA Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Outperform/$52; Aetna (NYSE:AET): Market Perform/$175; Anthem (NYSE:ANTM): Market Perform/$210; Cigna (NYSE:CI): Market Perform/$210; Centene (NYSE:CNC): Outperform/$120; HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA); Humana (NYSE:HUM): Outperform/$300; Lifepoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT): Market Perform/$59; Mednax (NYSE:MD): Market Perform/$46; Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH): Market Perform/$70; Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS): Outperform/$125; UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH): Outperform/$250; WellCare Group (NYSE:WCG): Outperform/$215.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) initiated with Sector Weight rating by Keybanc.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) initiated with Outperform rating and $35 (40% upside) price target by William Blair.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) initiated with Outperform rating and $162 (18% upside) price target by Bernstein.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) initiated with Buy rating and $38 (73% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Buy with a $415 (24% upside) price target by Stifel citing staying power of MS franchise. Upgraded to Buy with a $400 (19% upside) by Mizuho echoing MS strength plus positive outlook for Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) price target raised to $39 from $33 by RBC Capital Markets based on prospects of Cabometyx in first-line renal cell carcinoma.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) downgraded to Neutral with a $98 price target by Bank of American Merrill Lynch citing medium-term risks that may limit upside potential.

Source: Bloomberg