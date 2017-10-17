Destination Maternity soars after business update

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) says its board is working closely with advisors such as Guggenheim Securities to analyze potential strategic alternatives for the retailer. The CEO search is also ongoing.

Destination Maternity sees striking $10M to $11M in annualized savings through new measures.

The company expects to report on its progress at its upcoming shareholder meeting.

Previously: Destination Maternity updates on e-commerce initiatives (Oct. 16)