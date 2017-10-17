Valeant's $1B debt tender offer oversubscribed

The responses to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) previously announced tender offer to purchase up to $1B of its Senior Notes due 2020 has greatly exceeded (~$3B) its limit.

The company will purchase all the Level 1 debt (~$431M of 7.000% Senior Notes due 2020) and a prorated portion of Level 2 debt (~$569M of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020; ~$1.465B tendered).

Total consideration includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes.

The Tender Offers expire at 11:59 pm ET on October 30.

Previously: Valeant to purchase up to $1B outstanding debt; shares off 1% premarket (Oct. 2)