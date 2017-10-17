Morgan Stanley up more than 1% after earnings topper

Q3 net income of $1.8B or $0.93 per share vs. $1.6B and $0.81 one year ago. Revenue rose to $9.3B from $8.9B.

Institutional Securities pretax income of $1.2B slips from $1.4B a year ago, on revenue of $4.4B down from $4.6B. Investment banking revenue of $1.3B vs. $1.1B. Sales and trading revenue of $2.9B vs. $3.2B; fixed income revenue of $1.2B vs. $1.5B.

Wealth Management pretax income of $1.1B up from $901M a year ago on revenue of $4.2B vs. $3.9B. Asset management fees of $2.4B vs. $2.1B. Net interest income of $1B vs. $885M.

Investment Management pretax income of $131M vs. $97M a year ago.

CET 1 ratio above 16%. Tangible book value per share of $33.86. Roughly $1.25B of stock bought back during Q3.

