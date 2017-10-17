Futures flat as Dow earnings kick off

U.S. futures are barely moving in premarket trading as the DJIA comes within a trading session of the 23,000 milestone.

Four companies are due to kick off Dow 30 earnings today, including Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson and IBM.

Oil is up 0.5% at $52.15/bbl, gold is 0.9% lower at $1291/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.3%.

