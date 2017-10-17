Johnson & Johnson Q3 revenues up 10%; non-GAAP EPS up 13%; raises 2017 guidance; shares ahead 2% premarket

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 results: Revenues: $19,650M (+10.3%); Consumer: $3,356M (+2.9%); Pharmaceutical: $9,695M (+15.4%); Medical Devices: $6,599M (+7.1%);

Net Income: $3,764M (-11.9%); EPS: $1.37 (-10.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.90 (+13.1%).

Sales by Business: Baby Care: $477M (-3.6%); Beauty: $1,033M (+5.5%); Oral Care: $382M (-0.3%); Women's Health: $270M (+0.4%); Immunology: $3,269M (+6.0%); Infectious Diseases: $813M (-3.4%); Neuroscience: $1,498M (+2.3%); Oncology: $1,898M (+25.1%); Cardiovascular / Metabolism / Other: $1,547M (+3.6%).

Key Product Sales: REMICADE: $1647M (-7.6%); SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA: $476M (-1.0%); STELARA: $1,124M (+38.1%); DARZALEX: $317M (+94.5%); XARELTO: $635M (+20.0%); ZYTIGA: $669M (+14.9%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $76.1B - $76.5B from $75.8B - 76.1B; Non-GAAP EPS: $7.25 - 7.30 from $7.12 - 7.22.