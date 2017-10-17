Goldman Sachs up 1% premarket after earnings beat

Q3 net earnings of $2.13B or $5.02 per share vs. $4.88 a year ago. Revenue up 2% Y/Y to $8.33B.

Investment Banking revenue up 17% Y/Y to $1.8B. Financial advisory revenue up 28% to $911M. Underwriting revenue flat at $886M. Investment banking backlog slips from Q2 and from one year ago.

Institutional Client Services revenue down 17% Y/Y to $3.12B. FICC revenue down 26% to $1.45B, but still topped estimates for $1.37B..

Investment & Lending revenue up 35% Y/Y to $1.88B. Equity securities revenue up 51% to $1.39B.

Investment Management revenue up 3% Y/Y to $1.53B.

Compensation and benefits expense flat Y/Y at $3.17B. Comp and benefits ratio to revenues of 40% during first nine months of 2017 vs. 41% in 2016.

CET 1 ratio of 13.3% down 60 basis points during quarter. 9.6M shares repurchased during quarter for $2.17B. Tangible book value per share of $180.42.

