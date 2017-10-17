CACI awarded $480M multiple-award contract

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $480M, to support the U.S. Army’s Research Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) Communications-Electronics Research Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC) Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD).

The five-year contract represents new work for CACI in its Surveillance and Reconnaissance market area.

John Mengucci, CACI’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “CACI’s highly qualified team delivers expertise in a range of surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and solutions that are critical to this customer’s mission. We apply real-world understanding of operational environments to deliver rapid, adaptive solutions that can be easily integrated into the operations of forward-deployed units.”

Press Release