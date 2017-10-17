Camping World Holdings acquires Cooper’s RV Center, in the greater Pittsburgh market

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) continues its rapid expansion of RV dealerships with the planned acquisition of Cooper’s RV Center, in the greater Pittsburgh market.

"We are pleased to announce the planned acquisition of Cooper’s RV Center and welcome the dealership into the Camping World Family,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings (CWH). “For over 65 years, the Conard family and their teams have served western Pennsylvania with a broad assortment of RVs and top-notch customer service. We look forward to upholding this tradition and providing their customers and the greater community with the added benefits that only our national network of RV SuperCenters can provide. With thousands of RV and outdoor-related products and services, Camping World can fulfill every need of the RV and outdoor enthusiast.”

Press Release