Impax Labs down 9% premarket on Amneal Pharma merger

It's official. Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) and privately held Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC will merge in an all-stock deal that will result in Amneal shareholders owning ~75% of the combined company, the fifth largest generic drugmaker by revenue in the U.S.

$200M in annual cost savings expected within three years. Accretive to Impax's non-GAAP EPS within the first 12 months. Pro forma non-GAAP EBITDA: $700M - 750M.

In connection with the transaction, Amneal Holdings members have entered into agreements with certain institutional investors to sell 46.8M unregistered common shares at $18.25 per share yielding gross proceeds of $855M.

The deal should close in H1 2018.

Impax 2017 guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $0.55 - 0.70.

The companies will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the merger.