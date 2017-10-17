John Wiley and Sons appoints Brian A. Napack as President and CEO

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JW.A) appointed Brian A. Napack as its new President and CEO, effective December 4.

Mr. Napack succeeds Matthew Kissner, who has served as interim CEO since May of 2017.

Mr. Napack comes to Wiley from Providence Equity Partners, where he has been a Senior Advisor focused on investments in education and media.

Mr. Napack currently serves as a Director on the Boards of Blackboard, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Burning Glass, Ingram Industries, Recorded Books, myON, Synergis Education, and Zero To Three.

Press Release