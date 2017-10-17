Synchronoss to sell Intralinks unit to Siris Capital for $1B; shares up 12% premarket

Concluding its strategic alternatives process, Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is set to "double down" on its communications and media business, and sell non-core assets.

The company has agreed to a sale of Intralinks Holdings to Siris Capital for roughly $1B. SIris will also buy $185M of convertible preferred stock in SNCR that will initially be convertible into about 19.8% of SNCR common shares.

The sale of Intralinks is seen closing in the middle of next month. The preferred sale is expected to close in Q1 of 2018.

Source: Press Release