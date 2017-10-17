W.W. Grainger's positive post Q3 results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports sales rose 3% in Q3 on a daily basis, driven by 8 percentage points from volume.

U.S. business sales slipped 1% to $2.02B, driven by a 7 percentage point increase from volume and 1 percentage point from intercompany sales.

Canada business sales grew 5% to $188.22M.

Other businesses sales expanded 11% to $536.93M.

Gross margin rate fell 140 bps to 38.6%

Adjusted operating margin rate down 180 bps to 11%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +1.5% to +2.5%; Diluted EPS: $10.40 to $10.90; Tax rate: 34.5% to 35.5%.