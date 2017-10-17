Neothetics and Evofem to merge

Neothetics (NASDAQ:NEOT) and privately held Evofem Biosciences will merge in an all-stock deal that will result in Evofem shareholders owning 87% of the combined company. The transaction should close in January 2018.

Evofem CEO Saundra Pelletier will lead the new organization.

An affiliate of Invesco Asset Management will acquire $20M of common stock following the completion of the merger.

Evofem's lead candidate is Phase 3-stage Amphora, an on-demand, non-hormonal vaginal contraceptive that has also been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the prevention of urogenital gonorrhea infection in women and the reduction of recurrence of bacterial vaginosis. A U.S. marketing application should be filed by Q2 2019.

Neothetics develops therapeutics for the aesthetic market. Its lead candidate is LIPO-202, an injectable formulation of salmeterol xinafoate for subcutaneous fat reduction.