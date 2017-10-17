Gulf of Mexico oil spill may be worst since 2010 BP disaster

An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico last week may be the largest in the U.S. since the 2010 blowout at BP’s Macondo well that sank the Deepwater Horizon rig.

The Delta House floating production facility released as many as 9,350 barrels of oil from early Wednesday to Thursday morning, according to closely held operator LLOG Exploration, which would make it the largest spill in more than seven years - although far, far short of the millions of barrels released in the BP spill.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the federal agency which regulates offshore energy and mineral extraction, has started an investigation into the cause of the spill.

The Delta House platform came online in April 2015 with peak capacity of 100K bbl/day of oil and 240M cf/day of national gas; its oil output enters the Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude pool.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, XOP, OIH, GASL, FCG, ERY, DIG, BGR, XES, FENY, DUG, IYE, GUSH, IEO, DRIP, FIF, IEZ, GASX, PXE, NDP, RYE, PXJ, FXN, CRAK, DDG, NANR, JHME, ERYY, FTXN, ERGF