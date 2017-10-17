FDA OK of TransEnterix's Senhance triggers accelerated expiration of Series A Warrants; shares up 6% premarket

One-year Series A Warrants issued by TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) in its April equity offering will now expire at 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, October 31. The accelerated timeline was triggered by the FDA's clearance of the Senhance Surgical Robotic System a few days ago.

The warrants will most certainly be tendered considering the $1 exercise price price. Shares closed yesterday at $2.81.

Shares are up 6% premarket on robust volume.

