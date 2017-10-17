Capline to launch non-binding open season to gauge interest in reversal

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), operator of the Capline pipeline, says the pipeline's owners are launching a non-binding open season to gauge shipper interest in a proposed reversal.

The 1.2M bbl/day Capline, which currently transports crude oil from St. James, La., to Patoka, Ill., once was the largest in the U.S. but has suffered steep drops in volume over the past few years as competing facilities siphon off the line’s demand; Capline last year moved only ~360K bbl/day, less than a third of total capacity, Tudor Pickering says.

MPC is Capline's operator and holds a 33% interest; Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) owns a 54% stake and BP holds 13%.