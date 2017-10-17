Deutsche starts coverage on Legg Mason, Eaton Vance, WisdomTree with Buys

Initiating coverage on five mid-cap asset managers - Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF), Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG), and Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) - analyst Brian Bedell puts Buys on the first three, and holds on the next two.

What he likes about mid-caps as opposed to the larger players: Heavier mix of products structures that are growing faster than traditional mutual funds, fairly unique investment strategies, more defensive AUM mixes.

The three Buy-rated names are most differentiated, and have the best growth potential in the group.

Source: Felice Maranz at Bloomberg