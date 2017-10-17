Omnicom +2.9% as profits, organic revenues climb in Q3

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is up 2.9% premarket after its Q3 earnings beat expectations with profits that grew despite sales that dipped with no help from acquisition revenues.

EPS rose 6.6% and beat consensus, while revenues fell 1.9% even with a positive foreign exchange impact and organic growth of 2.8%. Acquisition revenue (net of disposition revenue) fell 5.7%.

Net income rose 3.9% to $263.6M.

Regionally, revenue growth was 2.1% in North America and 3.8% in the UK, along with 7.8% in Euro Markets/Other Europe, 1.4% in Asia Pacific, -5.4% in Latin America and -1.6% in Middle East/Africa.

By discipline: Advertising +4.7%; CRM +0.1%; Public relations -0.4%; Specialty communications +5.1%.

Press Release