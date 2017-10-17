FDA signs off on Phase 3 protocol for Diffusion Pharma's lead candidate TSC; shares ahead 75% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is up 75% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it received protocol guidance from the FDA regarding its planned Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) for newly diagnosed patients with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The study will commence this quarter.

The 236-subject trial will compare two-year survival in patients receiving TSC + chemo and radiation (standard of care treatment) compared to chemo and radiation alone. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate and quality of life measures.

Orphan Drug-tagged TSC is a small molecule that modifies the tumor microenvironment which improves the effectiveness of radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

